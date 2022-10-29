Woodstock River Ridge hits passing gear early to lap Woodstock Etowah

Woodstock River Ridge controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 39-21 victory over Woodstock Etowah on October 28 in Georgia football.
Woodstock River Ridge stormed in front of Woodstock Etowah 16-0 to begin the second quarter.
Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Eagles climbed back to within 23-14.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Woodstock River Ridge and Woodstock Etowah were both scoreless.
The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-7 edge.
