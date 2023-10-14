Madison Morgan County darts by Hephzibah

The first quarter gave Madison Morgan County a 7-0 lead over Hephzibah.

The Bulldogs registered a 14-6 advantage at intermission over the Rebels.

Madison Morgan County breathed fire to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Madison Morgan County and Hephzibah squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Madison Morgan County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hephzibah faced off against Conyers Salem and Madison Morgan County took on Augusta ARC on Sept. 29 at Madison Morgan County High School.

