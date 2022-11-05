Blank check: Albany Westover writes off Columbus Shaw with nothing but zeroes

Albany Westover sent Columbus Shaw home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 31-0 decision on November 4 in Georgia football.
The first quarter gave Albany Westover a 9-0 lead over Columbus Shaw.
The Patriots opened an enormous 24-0 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Patriots hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
