Atlanta Marist allows no points against Austell South Cobb

The first quarter gave Atlanta Marist a 21-0 lead over Austell South Cobb.

The War Eagles opened an immense 42-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Atlanta Marist pulled to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Atlanta Marist and Austell South Cobb played in a 43-7 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Austell South Cobb faced off against Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.