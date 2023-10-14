Bowdon scores early, pulls away from Dalton Christian Heritage

Bowdon thundered in front of Dalton Christian Heritage 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils registered a 42-10 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Bowdon and Dalton Christian Heritage were both scoreless.

The Lions enjoyed a 7-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Bowdon and Dalton Christian Heritage squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Dalton Christian Heritage.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bowdon faced off against Alpharetta St Francis and Dalton Christian Heritage took on Nashville Ensworth on Sept. 29 at Dalton Christian Heritage.

