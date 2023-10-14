Atlanta Woodward Academy shuts out Conyers Rockdale County

Atlanta Woodward Academy darted in front of Conyers Rockdale County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The War Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 31-0 edge.

Last season, Atlanta Woodward Academy and Conyers Rockdale County faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Atlanta Woodward Academy.

Recently on Sept. 29, Atlanta Woodward Academy squared off with Hampton Lovejoy in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.