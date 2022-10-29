Calhoun dispatches White Cass

Calhoun collected a solid win over White Cass in a 30-16 verdict on October 28 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Calhoun a 3-0 lead over White Cass.
The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Colonels got within 9-8.
Calhoun moved to a 16-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Yellow Jackets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-8 final quarter, too.
In recent action on October 14, Calhoun faced off against Cartersville Woodland and White Cass took on Dalton on October 14 at White Cass High School. For a full recap, click here.
