McRae Telfair County cancels check from Vienna Dooly County

McRae Telfair County had its hands full but finally brushed off Vienna Dooly County 32-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
McRae Telfair County jumped in front of Vienna Dooly County 7-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans’ offense moved in front for a 13-3 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.
McRae Telfair County struck to a 20-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Trojans’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Bobcats’ 14-12 margin in the fourth quarter.
