Acworth Allatoona stonewalls Canton Sequoyah

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Acworth Allatoona bottled Canton Sequoyah 10-0 on October 28 in Georgia football action.
The Buccaneers opened a slim 7-0 gap over the Chiefs at halftime.
Acworth Allatoona moved to a 10-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.
