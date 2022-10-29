Vice-grip defense fuels Hoschton Mill Creek’s win over Dacula

Hoschton Mill Creek didn’t bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Dacula’s attack in a virtuoso 45-0 performance during this Georgia football game.
Hoschton Mill Creek drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Dacula after the first quarter.
The Hawks registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.
Hoschton Mill Creek breathed fire to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Hawks added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on October 14, Hoschton Mill Creek faced off against Buford and Dacula took on Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett on October 14 at Dacula High School. Click here for a recap
