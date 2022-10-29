Peachtree Corners Wesleyan deals goose eggs to Oakwood West Hall in fine defensive showing

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Peachtree Corners Wesleyan bottled Oakwood West Hall 45-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Peachtree Corners Wesleyan opened with a 21-0 advantage over Oakwood West Hall through the first quarter.
The Wolves’ offense charged in front for a 28-0 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Wolves got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-0 edge.
