Douglasville Chapel Hill overwhelms East Point Tri-Cities

Douglasville Chapel Hill moved in front of East Point Tri-Cities 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Douglasville Chapel Hill thundered to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Douglasville Chapel Hill and East Point Tri-Cities faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Douglasville Chapel Hill High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, East Point Tri-Cities squared off with College Park Banneker in a football game.

