Dallas North Paulding thwarts Powder Springs Hillgrove’s quest

Dallas North Paulding trucked Powder Springs Hillgrove on the road to a 26-10 victory in Georgia high school football on October 28.
Dallas North Paulding opened with a 7-3 advantage over Powder Springs Hillgrove through the first quarter.
The Wolfpack’s offense jumped in front for a 19-10 lead over the Hawks at halftime.
Dallas North Paulding roared to a 26-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
