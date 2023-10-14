Hoschton Mill Creek holds off Buford

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Hoschton Mill Creek and Buford settling for a 3-3 first-quarter knot.

The scoreboard showed the Wolves with a 17-10 lead over the Hawks heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Hoschton Mill Creek and Buford locked in a 17-17 stalemate.

The Hawks held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Buford and Hoschton Mill Creek squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Buford High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hoschton Mill Creek faced off against Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett and Buford took on Suwanee Collins Hill on Sept. 29 at Suwanee Collins Hill High School.

