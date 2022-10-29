Folkston Charlton County nips Homerville Clinch County in taut scare

A tight-knit tilt turned in Folkston Charlton County’s direction just enough to squeeze past Homerville Clinch County 33-28 for a Georgia high school football victory on October 28.
The first quarter gave Folkston Charlton County a 20-14 lead over Homerville Clinch County.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
Homerville Clinch County came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Folkston Charlton County 28-27.
The Panthers’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 6-0 by the Indians.
