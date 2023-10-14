Blackshear Pierce County survives for narrow win over Lyons Toombs County

The Bears’ offense darted in front for a 17-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Lyons Toombs County trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 17-14.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Bears and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

The last time Blackshear Pierce County and Lyons Toombs County played in a 31-28 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lyons Toombs County faced off against Nahunta Brantley County and Blackshear Pierce County took on Baxley Appling County on Sept. 29 at Blackshear Pierce County High School.

