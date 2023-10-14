Resolve: Norman Park Colquitt County comes from behind to topple Kingsland Camden County

Kingsland Camden County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Norman Park Colquitt County as the first quarter ended.

The Packers’ offense darted in front for a 16-7 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Norman Park Colquitt County breathed fire to a 30-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats enjoyed a 9-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Norman Park Colquitt County and Kingsland Camden County faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Norman Park Colquitt County High School.

