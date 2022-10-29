Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett drops zeroes on Suwanee Collins Hill

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett bottled Suwanee Collins Hill 35-0 on October 28 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett a 7-0 lead over Suwanee Collins Hill.
Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett struck to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.
In recent action on October 14, Suwanee Collins Hill faced off against Lawrenceville Mountain View and Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett took on Dacula on October 14 at Dacula High School.
