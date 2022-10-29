Warner Robins triggers avalanche over Gray Jones County

Warner Robins turned in a thorough domination of Gray Jones County 54-30 on October 28 in Georgia football action.
Warner Robins drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Gray Jones County after the first quarter.
The Demons registered a 24-13 advantage at intermission over the Greyhounds.
Warner Robins jumped to a 44-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Demons held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
