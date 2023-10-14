Gainesville Johnson shuts out Hiawassee Towns County

The first quarter gave Gainesville Johnson a 7-0 lead over Hiawassee Towns County.

The Knights’ offense breathed fire in front for a 20-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Gainesville Johnson charged to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hiawassee Towns County faced off against Greensboro Greene County and Gainesville Johnson took on Atlanta Lakeside on Sept. 29 at Gainesville Johnson High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.