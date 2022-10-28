Atlanta The Howard catches fast wind, sails away from Dexter West Laurens

Atlanta The Howard scored early and often in a 31-7 win over Dexter West Laurens for a Georgia high school football victory on October 27.
Atlanta The Howard drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Dexter West Laurens after the first quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.
Dexter West Laurens drew within 17-7 in the third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Hawks added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.
