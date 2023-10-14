Cartersville carves slim margin over Hiram

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 21-21 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Hiram had a 28-21 edge on Cartersville at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Hurricanes, as they climbed out of a hole with a 35-34 scoring margin.

Last season, Cartersville and Hiram squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Hiram High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cartersville faced off against Calhoun and Hiram took on Dalton on Sept. 29 at Dalton High School.

