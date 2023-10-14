Pembroke Bryan County comes back to beat Sylvania Screven County

Sylvania Screven County started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Pembroke Bryan County at the end of the first quarter.

The Redskins kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Gamecocks’ expense.

Pembroke Bryan County darted to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Pembroke Bryan County faced off against Mt Vernon Montgomery County and Sylvania Screven County took on Guyton South Effingham on Sept. 29 at Guyton South Effingham High School.

