Toccoa Stephens County pockets narrow victory over Watkinsville Oconee County

Toccoa Stephens County didn’t flinch, finally repelling Watkinsville Oconee County 28-27 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 28.
Watkinsville Oconee County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Toccoa Stephens County as the first quarter ended.
The Warriors took a 20-14 lead over the Indians heading to the halftime locker room.
Watkinsville Oconee County had a 27-21 edge on Toccoa Stephens County at the beginning of the final quarter.
The Warriors’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 7-0 by the Indians.
