ajc logo
X

Summerville Chattooga triumphs in strong showing over Rome Coosa

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Summerville Chattooga dismissed Rome Coosa by a 33-12 count in Georgia high school football action on October 28.

Summerville Chattooga opened with a 7-3 advantage over Rome Coosa through the first quarter.

The Indians opened a close 20-10 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Summerville Chattooga darted to a 26-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 14, Rome Coosa faced off against Trenton Dade County and Summerville Chattooga took on Trion on October 14 at Trion High School. For more, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta/For the AJC

Week 11 high school football scoreboard2h ago

Credit: Gene Blythe

Georgia’s Vince Dooley: The man who knew so much
3h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech’s J Batt hires executive deputy AD, Jon Palumbo
6h ago

Credit: AP

Bench helps Hawks sweep Pistons in first road series of season
51m ago

Credit: AP

Bench helps Hawks sweep Pistons in first road series of season
51m ago

Credit: Aaron Doster

The Falcons don’t look like a first-place team, but check the standings
8h ago
The Latest

Macon Georgia Tattnall Square shrugs off deficit to defeat Macon First Presbyterian Day
1h ago
Macon The Academy for Classical Education scores early, pulls away from Macon Southwest
1h ago
Macon Rutland paints near-perfect picture in win over Columbus Kendrick
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich cartoon tribute to Coach Vince Dooley: RIP to one great Dawg
5h ago
LIVE UPDATES: Obama campaigns for Georgia Democrats
Week 11 high school football scoreboard
2h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top