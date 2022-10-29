Summerville Chattooga triumphs in strong showing over Rome Coosa

Summerville Chattooga dismissed Rome Coosa by a 33-12 count in Georgia high school football action on October 28.
Summerville Chattooga opened with a 7-3 advantage over Rome Coosa through the first quarter.
The Indians opened a close 20-10 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.
Summerville Chattooga darted to a 26-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Indians held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 14, Rome Coosa faced off against Trenton Dade County and Summerville Chattooga took on Trion on October 14 at Trion High School. For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.