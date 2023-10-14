Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli allows no points against Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian

Defense dominated as Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli pitched a 30-0 shutout of Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian at Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli High on Oct. 13 in Georgia football action.
Neither defense permitted points in the first, second and third quarters.
The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 30-0 edge.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
