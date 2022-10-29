Powerhouse performance: Hartwell Hart County roars to big win over Dacula Hebron Christian

Hartwell Hart County didn’t tinker with Dacula Hebron Christian, scoring a 48-27 result in the win column in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Hartwell Hart County opened with a 10-7 advantage over Dacula Hebron Christian through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs registered a 20-7 advantage at intermission over the Lions.
Hartwell Hart County pulled to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lions rallied with a 20-14 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.