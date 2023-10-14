Milledgeville Baldwin lets lead slip away in Perry’s victory

The start wasn’t the problem for Milledgeville Baldwin, as it began with an 8-3 edge over Perry through the end of the first quarter.

The Braves proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 16-9 advantage over the Panthers at the half.

Perry broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 19-16 lead over Milledgeville Baldwin.

The Panthers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Perry and Milledgeville Baldwin squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Milledgeville Baldwin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Perry faced off against Macon Westside and Milledgeville Baldwin took on Macon Howard on Sept. 29 at Milledgeville Baldwin High School.

