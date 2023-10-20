Milton rallies to rock Cumming West Forsyth

The start wasn’t the problem for Cumming West Forsyth, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Milton through the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Wolverines at halftime.

Milton and Cumming West Forsyth each scored in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cumming West Forsyth faced off against Alpharetta Denmark and Milton took on Cumming South Forsyth on Oct. 6 at Milton High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.