While more than 200 restaurants, bakeries and bars opened in metro Atlanta in 2023, a long list of restaurants — including many longtime local eateries — closed their doors. Breweries were also especially hard hit. Scroll down to see a full list of the food and beverage concepts we said goodbye to this year.
Intown Atlanta
Butter & Cream Eastside Beltline
Four Fat Cows Reynoldstown and Buckhead
Greater Good BBQ Chastain Park
Saito Sushi, Steak & Cocktails
Sally’s Gluten-Free Bakery North Druid Hills
Cobb County
DeKalb County
Lucky’s Burger and Brew Brookhaven
North Fulton County
Lagarde American Eatery Milton
Sally’s Gluten-Free Bakery Sandy Springs and Alpharetta
Gwinnett County
Set to close
10 Degrees South (closing date not yet announced)
Ammazza Pizza (Dec. 31)
Bocado (Jan. 2)
Christos (Jan. 15)
Hodgepodge Coffee (Dec. 31)
Lean Draft House (Dec. 31)
