BreakingNews
Hartsfield-Jackson is hectic post-holiday with lengthy security lines

These are the metro Atlanta restaurants that closed in 2023

The Lawrence in Midtown Atlanta closed in 2023.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
The Lawrence in Midtown Atlanta closed in 2023.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News
By
1 hour ago

While more than 200 restaurants, bakeries and bars opened in metro Atlanta in 2023, a long list of restaurants — including many longtime local eateries — closed their doors. Breweries were also especially hard hit. Scroll down to see a full list of the food and beverage concepts we said goodbye to this year.

Dishes from the menu of Serenidad in Cascade Heights.

Credit: Josh Swinney

Credit: Josh Swinney

Intown Atlanta

10th and Piedmont

Baker Dude Grant Park

Biggerstaff Brewing Company

Biltong Bar

Buckhead Burgers

BurgerWin

Butter & Cream Eastside Beltline

Buzz Coffee and Winehouse

Cathy’s Ice Cream

Cold Brew Bar

Del Frisco’s Grille

Doc Chey’s Dragon Bowl

Doc Chey’s Grant Park

Dorian Gray

Empire State South

Farm Burger Buckhead

Feedel Bistro

Four Fat Cows Reynoldstown and Buckhead

Full Commission

G’s

Garnet Gal’s

Georgia Beer Garden

The Glenwood

Grand Lux Cafe

Greater Good BBQ Chastain Park

Guac y Margy’s Amsterdam Walk

Gyro Gyro

Hebrew Bakes

Henry’s Midtown Tavern

Hippin Hops East Lake

King and Duke

Kirkyard Public House

The Lawrence

Little 5 Pizza

Little Trouble

LT’s Wings and Other Things

Marguerite’s Jerk Bistro

Nani’s Peri Peri Chicken

Noni’s Neighborhood Trattoria

The Original El Taco

The Original Pancake House

Orpheus Brewing

Redbird

Saito Sushi, Steak & Cocktails

Salaryman East Lake

Sally’s Gluten-Free Bakery North Druid Hills

Salt Factory Pub

Second Self Beer Co.

Serenidad

Storico Vino

Sweets by MJB

Taverna Plaka

Tin Lizzy’s Grant Park

V Restaurant and Lounge

Wahlburgers Atlanta

The Wurst Beer Hall

Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar. Of course, every Fat Tuesday party has to have oysters. Courtesy of Green Olive Media.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Cobb County

101 Bagel Cafe Akers Mill

Burnt Hickory Brewing

Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar

Four Fat Cows Marietta

Henri’s Bakery Marietta

Paces & Vine

The first nigiri course in the 12-course Signature Plus Chef Set at Cuddlefish: two pieces of steelhead trout and one of hirame, or Japanese flounder.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

DeKalb County

BBQ Cafe

Breakers Korean BBQ Perimeter

Common Roots Farmers Market

Cuddlefish

The Hall at Ashford Lane

Lucky’s Burger and Brew Brookhaven

Pontoon Brewing’s The Lodge

Revival

The Rusty Nail

Scoville Hot Chicken Chamblee

Taco Mac Decatur

The Maiz en Texturas dessert at Casa Robles celebrates corn through many textures: as a moist cake, smooth cold ice cream, crunchy caramel popcorn and a warm corn sauce inspired by Central American hot corn beverage atole de elote. Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee

Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee

North Fulton County

Big Oak Tavern

Carson Kitchen

Casa Robles

Delightful Donuts

Four Fat Cows Alpharetta

Houck’s Grille

Lagarde American Eatery Milton

Loving Hut Sandy Springs

Peach and the Porkchop

Pontoon Brewing

Restaurant Holmes

Sally’s Gluten-Free Bakery Sandy Springs and Alpharetta

Tupelo Honey

VG Bistro

Beer from Anderby Brewing / Anderby Brewing Facebook page

Credit: Anderby Brewing Facebook page

Credit: Anderby Brewing Facebook page

Gwinnett County

Anderby Brewing

Blackbird Farms Brewery

Ironshield Brewing

Many would never suspect the Sottaceto pizza from Ammazza was vegan.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Set to close

10 Degrees South (closing date not yet announced)

Ammazza Pizza (Dec. 31)

Bocado (Jan. 2)

Christos (Jan. 15)

Hodgepodge Coffee (Dec. 31)

Lean Draft House (Dec. 31)

ExploreThe ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top