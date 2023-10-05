Rreal Tacos to replace Farm Burger in Buckhead

Atlanta burger spot Farm Burger has closed its Buckhead Tower Place location after 12 years. Its last day in operation was Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Rreal Tacos, a Mexican street food eatery, will take Farm Burger’s place at 3365 Piedmont Road NE in spring 2024, according to a news release.

“After an amazing 12 years of serving the residential, general office and retail community, the opportunity to turn this particular space over to another local operator and restaurant was a timely and perfect fit,” Farm Burger owner George Frangos said in a statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The future strategy for Farm Burger will focus on neighborhood stores where the brand can maintain its authentic connection with customers.”

Farm Burger’s other Atlanta locations in Decatur, Dunwoody, Virginia Highland, Grant Park and the Whole Foods Market in Midtown will remain open. The restaurant, which Frangos and rancher Jason Mann founded in Decatur in 2010, serves locally sourced, grass-fed burgers and milkshakes.

Adrian Villarreal first opened Rreal Taco in 2015 in Midtown but sold it to restaurateurs Damian Otero and Miguel Hernandez in 2021. They have since added four locations around metro Atlanta with plans to open more in Decatur, Lawrenceville and Sugar Hill.

The eatery serves specialty margaritas, tacos inspired by various Mexican regions, quesadillas and sides.

Rreal Taco will join Ru San’s Sushi and Seafood, Twin Peaks, Tastes by Patti and Cafe 100 at the Tower Place development.

Farm Burger’s closure comes on the tail of several other longtime metro Atlanta restaurant closures, including Noni’s on Edgewood Avenue, the Glenwood in East Atlanta, Taco Mac in Decatur, The Rusty Nail on Buford Highway and Peach & the Porkchop in Roswell.

