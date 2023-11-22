Garnet Gal’s closes on Lenox Road, to be replaced by Toast Noir Cafe

Garnet Gal’s Coffee Shop & Bakery, an organic cafe and bakery in Lenox Village, has closed after three years.
Toast Noir Cafe, a new coffee concept from Chef Virgil Harper and restaurateur Tamara Young of nearby brunch restaurant Toast on Lenox and sister eatery Toast on 14th, will take over the space at 2770 Lenox Road.
Pat Azogu, a human resources professional turned baker, first opened Garnet Gal’s in 2020 as a way to offer organic coffee and freshly milled whole-grain pastries. Azogu did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitutition’s request for more information on the closure. The sale was brokered by Steve Josovitz of real estate firm the Schumacher Group.
Harper, who opened Toast on Lenox in 2021, said he wanted to create a dedicated cafe space where guests could drink coffee, enjoy pastries and spend time working.
“It’s gonna be something that’s curated for the coffee drinkers,” said Harper, who expects Toast Noir to open in February 2024 after making some updates to the building. The space will feature indoor and outdoor seating with a black-and-white “cartoonish” decoration style, Harper said.
Toast Noir will serve espresso drinks, creative lattes, pastries and a menu of grab-and-go type foods made in-house, like soup, bagels, egg sandwiches, quiches, chicken biscuits, sweet potato sticky buns and a lobster grilled cheese.
