Superica opens this month in Dunwoody and more restaurant news from the week

Other Ashford Lane food and beverage concepts include Brown Bag Seafood Co., Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern, Sweetgreen and Paris Baguette.

In the coming months, the development will also welcome Grana, Hawkers, The Hall food hall and Culinary Dropout.

The Dunwoody Superica will join locations at Krog Street Market, Battery Atlanta, Avalon in Alpharetta, Chastain Park, as well as North Carolina, Texas and Tennessee.

Another Superica location is set to open next month at 930 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhood.

Ford’s Rocket Farm Restaurants group also includes several other metro Atlanta restaurants including the Optimist, No. 246, St. Cecilia, King + Duke and Beetlecat, as well as other eateries in Nashville and Houston.

*****

Vietnamese restaurant Vietvana is slated to open its fourth metro Atlanta location in the coming weeks in the Lee + White food hall in the West End.

The restaurant, which serves a selection of pho, banh mi and other Vietnamese dishes, has existing locations in Avondale Estates and Ponce City Market, with a Midtown location rebranding several months ago as a coffee-focused concept that also serves food.

Other stalls slated for the Lee + White food hall include Costa Coffee, Sweet Red Peach, Creme de la Crepe, Cielito Lindo, Gekko Hibachi & Sushi, Honeysuckle Gelato, Lake & Oak BBQ, Mochinut, The Original Hot Dog Factory and Pastaholics.

Existing food and beverage concepts at Lee + White include Best End Brewing, ASW Exchange, Boxcar, Cultured South, Doux South Pickles, Wild Heaven Beer and Monday Night Brewing.

*****

Dolo’s Pizza has opened a location at State Farm Arena, across from section 109. The pizzeria, which started as a pop-up, is operating a brick-and-mortar in the Underground Atlanta development.

*****

Vegan bakery Hebrew Bakes has closed after several years at 879 A Ralph Abernathy Blvd. SW in the West End neighborhood. The business sold a variety of cakes, cupcakes and other desserts.

*****

Glenwood park wine shop 3 Parks Wine Shop is set to open a second location in a new development on the Eastside Beltline, Eater Atlanta reports. Owner Srah Pierre said the Old Fourth Ward shop will double the footprint of the original and will offer tastings and events.

*****

The owners of cocktail bar The James Room have temporarily closed the Buckhead Village location.

An Instagram post addressed the closure: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the property management team must begin significant repairs to the roof and infrastructure of the building to service multiple tenants.”

The original James Room location on the Eastside Beltline remains open.

*****

Mixins Rolled Ice Cream is set to open at 568 Boulevard SE in Grant Park this spring, What Now Atlanta reports. The Atlanta shop will be the first out-of-state location for the Oklahoma-based concept.

*****

Mauricio Reyes has been named the executive chef of Ocean & Acre in the Halcyon development in Alpharetta. Reyes was formerly the executive chef at Rumi’s Kitchen in Atlanta and held several positions with Hillstone Restaurant Group including culinary manager in Beverly Hills, California.

He’s also made several changes to the menu, including adding a new “Market Seafood” section where guests can choose from a selection of fish and shellfish, prepared grilled or blackened, with a choice of lemon caper butter, sherry soy or tomato caper olive sauces.

*****

Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta near Lenox Square has appointed Philipp Martens as director of restaurants, bars and events and Sergii Chepko as assistant director of food and beverage. In their roles, Martens and Chepko will manage the hotel’s food and beverage division including Spaceman, the rooftop bar and lounge, and Three Arches, the hotel’s signature dining experience.

Martens has worked in the hospitaility industry for more than 20 years including at hotels in Panama, New York and Hawaii.

Chepko has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 10 years, with work at hotels in Doha, Uzbekistan and at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta. He began his career as the restaurant and microbrewery director at Pivna Duma, a microbrewery and restaurant in Ukraine.

*****

The owner of Rice & Spice in Milton is set to open Fin Sushi Thai at 10955 Johns Bridge Road in Johns Creek, What Now Atlanta reports.

