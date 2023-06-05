X

Mexican restaurant Pachengo’s to replace Storico Vino in Buckhead

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Italian wine bar Storico Vino closed over the weekend after more than two years in Buckhead Village, with a new concept set to open in the space next month.

Michael Patrick, Pietro Gianni and Stephen Peterson opened Storico Vino in March 2021 at 3059 Peachtree Road NE. The trio is also behind Storico Fresco in Buckhead and Forza Storico in West Midtown. Gianni and Peterson recently opened Yeppa & Co. in the Buckhead Village development in the former Biltong Bar space.

Replacing Storico Vino at the end of July will be Pachengo’s Neighborhood Taqueria, “an upbeat Mexican taqueria,” according to a statement shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by a representative for the restaurant.

“All of Storico Vino’s team members will retain their jobs, and its bestselling dishes, rooted in the cuisine off Italy’s Northern coast, will be available at the team’s other restaurants,” the statement said.

In addition to a wide selection of Italian wines and cocktails, Storico Vino also offered a food menu featuring meat and cheese boards, pastas salads and main dishes like salmon and branzino.

Once it opens, Pachengo’s will join several other food and beverage concepts at Buckhead Village in addition to Yeppa & Co. including Le Colonial, The Southern Gentleman, Gypsy Kitchen, Shake Shack and Le Bilboquet. Set to open soon are Brush Sushi and vegan eatery Planta Queen.

Buckhead Village, previously known as Shops Buckhead, is part of what was a $1 billion, eight-acre redevelopment at the corner of West Paces Ferry and Peachtree roads. It was built by California developer OliverMcMillan, which bought the property in 2011 from a Georgia developer whose project was stalled by the Great Recession.

Jamestown Properties, which owns several high-profile metro Atlanta developments including Ponce City Market and Westside Provisions District, bought Buckhead Village development in 2019.

The AJC has requested more information on Pachengo’s and the decision to close Storico Vino.

