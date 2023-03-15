Henri’s Bakery closes at Marietta Square Market

The Marietta location of longtime Atlanta establishment Henri’s Bakery has closed after a little more than two years.
Henri’s, which serves cookies, pastries and cakes along with deli selections including specialty sandwiches, soups, and salads, opened in late 2022 in the former Bread and Butter Bakery space in the Marietta Square Market food hall.
The March 13 closure was first reported by the Marietta Daily Journal. Anthony DiNardo, who is also the namesake founder’s great-grandson, confirmed the closure to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“It has been a true pleasure serving our Marietta guests for the last few years,” DiNardo said in a prepared statement shared with the AJC. “We were unable to come to terms on a new lease renewal and for that reason have chosen to close our operations at the Marietta Square Market.
We value our customers above all and are incredibly grateful for the support the Marietta community gave us. We are actively looking for other locations in the area and hope to have the opportunity to serve the community again in the near future.”
Henri’s, which opened its first location in 1929, is owned and operated by DiNardo and his sisters, Kim McBain and Ashlyn DiNardo.
Four other Henri’s locations, including Buckhead, Sandy Springs, Upper Westside and the newest location in Brookhaven remain open. A fifth location in Peachtree Corners is set to open next month.
The food and beverage roster at Marietta Square Market, which has 18 tenants with room for two more, has seen some turnover since the food hall opened in 2019.
Current tenants include Siete Tacos and Tequila, Bad Gyal Vegan, Lucky’s Burgers and Brew, Forno Vero and Ponko Chicken.
A representative for Marietta Square Market did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information.
