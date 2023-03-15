Henri’s Bakery closes at Marietta Square Market

Henri’s, which opened its first location in 1929, is owned and operated by DiNardo and his sisters, Kim McBain and Ashlyn DiNardo.

Four other Henri’s locations, including Buckhead, Sandy Springs, Upper Westside and the newest location in Brookhaven remain open. A fifth location in Peachtree Corners is set to open next month.

The food and beverage roster at Marietta Square Market, which has 18 tenants with room for two more, has seen some turnover since the food hall opened in 2019.

Current tenants include Siete Tacos and Tequila, Bad Gyal Vegan, Lucky’s Burgers and Brew, Forno Vero and Ponko Chicken.

A representative for Marietta Square Market did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information.

