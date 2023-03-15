X

Henri’s Bakery closes at Marietta Square Market

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Four locations remain open, with a fifth opening in April

The Marietta location of longtime Atlanta establishment Henri’s Bakery has closed after a little more than two years.

Henri’s, which serves cookies, pastries and cakes along with deli selections including specialty sandwiches, soups, and salads, opened in late 2022 in the former Bread and Butter Bakery space in the Marietta Square Market food hall.

The March 13 closure was first reported by the Marietta Daily Journal. Anthony DiNardo, who is also the namesake founder’s great-grandson, confirmed the closure to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“It has been a true pleasure serving our Marietta guests for the last few years,” DiNardo said in a prepared statement shared with the AJC. “We were unable to come to terms on a new lease renewal and for that reason have chosen to close our operations at the Marietta Square Market.

We value our customers above all and are incredibly grateful for the support the Marietta community gave us. We are actively looking for other locations in the area and hope to have the opportunity to serve the community again in the near future.”

Henri’s, which opened its first location in 1929, is owned and operated by DiNardo and his sisters, Kim McBain and Ashlyn DiNardo.

Four other Henri’s locations, including Buckhead, Sandy Springs, Upper Westside and the newest location in Brookhaven remain open. A fifth location in Peachtree Corners is set to open next month.

The food and beverage roster at Marietta Square Market, which has 18 tenants with room for two more, has seen some turnover since the food hall opened in 2019.

Current tenants include Siete Tacos and Tequila, Bad Gyal Vegan, Lucky’s Burgers and Brew, Forno Vero and Ponko Chicken.

A representative for Marietta Square Market did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of the Trump grand jury 2h ago

Credit: AP

Diamond Sports files for bankruptcy, but Braves fans still able to watch games
3h ago

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Small but mighty menu has diners lining up at NFA Burger
5h ago

Credit: John Spink

‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
4h ago

Credit: John Spink

‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
4h ago

Credit: RENEE' HANNANS

Hall of Famer Tom Glavine set to return to Braves broadcasts in 2023
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: REY LOPEZ

A tapas restaurant is headed to Colony Square in Midtown
22m ago
Beer Town: Six springtime porch-sippers from Georgia breweries
3h ago
Marcus Samuelsson’s Atlanta restaurant will open this week in Old Fourth Ward
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Georgia State Unniversity

Rialto, the circa 1916 Downtown theater, adds modern film equipment to host movie...
Timeline: Georgia sheriff Victor Hill's federal trial and sentencing
Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top