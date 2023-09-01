Southern Grace to open in Chamblee food hall and more restaurant news from the week

Another tenant has been announced for Chamblee Tap & Market, the micro-food hall set to open early next year in a building covering parcels 3509 and 3515 Broad St. in Chamblee.

Southern Grace, a food truck from chef Delorean Ostrom specializing in Southern dishes including all-day breakfast sandwiches, shrimp and grits, breakfast tacos, meatloaf sandwiches and pulled pork mac and cheese will take over one of the stalls. Earlier this year, Ostrom announced plans to open another brick-and-mortar location of Southern Grace in the forthcoming Switchman Hall food hall in Atlanta’s Peoplestown neighborhood.

In addition to Southern Grace, Chamblee Tap & Market will also be home to Sidecar Coffee, which will offer a variety of standard espresso drinks, including specialty and iced lattes, drip coffee, cold brew, and teas. The coffee shop, managed by Leigh Heymann, will also serve a selection of small plates and bakery items.

The food hall will also feature a taproom with 20 taps with wine and beer, including both local and out-of-market beers.

Chamblee Tap & Market owners Jeff Kimmel and David Heymann are working with Terra Alma, a local woman-owned boutique real estate advisory, to attract tenants for the other two stalls.

Once open, the food hall, which will also have a private event space, will operate daily.

*****

Chef Billy Allin has sold his Inman Park restaurant Bread & Butterfly to Brandon Blanchard and Demetrius Brown of Caribbean and Afro-American pop-up Heritage Supper Club, Eater Atlanta reports.

While the breakfast and lunch menu will remain largely the same, dinner service will change its focus this fall to include more dishes from Heritage’s menu, with a focus on the French influence on the African diaspora.

Allin opened Bread & Butterfly in 2015. He also owned now-shuttered Cakes & Ale in Decatur and Proof Bakeshop in Inman Park.

*****

Italian restaurant Amalfi Cucina & Mercato is set to expand its downtown Atlanta location at 17 Andrew Young International Blvd NE. The restaurant, which also has a location in Buckhead, will take over the space currently occupied by Saito Sushi, Steak & Cocktails, which will close on Sept. 2.

Both restaurants are owned by Red Phone Booth Hospitality Group, which plans to relocate Saito to a suburban Atlanta location.

*****

Credit: Courtesy of Three Peaches Credit: Courtesy of Three Peaches

Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee has soft opened at 985 Monroe Drive on the Eastside Beltline, with plans for a grand opening in mid-September.

The dessert and drink shop, which serves dairy-free, low-sugar gelato, shakes, frappes, coffee, teas and vegan baked goods, comes from Kendra Bauser, who opened the first Three Peaches location at 209 Edgewood Ave. SE in the Municipal Market.

*****

Atlanta-based gourmet grocery chain Savi Provisions has added three more metro Atlanta locations at The Hill at 1160 Johnson Ferry Road across from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta; 1593 N. Decatur Road, across the street from Emory Village Plaza; and in the Peachtree Hills neighborhood at 365 Peachtree Hills Ave

*****

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern has opened a new location at 4300 Paces Ferry Road in Vinings Jubilee. The growing Atlanta chain of restaurants from Sean Yeremyan also has locations in Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Atlantic Station and Halcyon in Forsyth County.

The spot takes over the space that was formerly home to Paces & Vine, which closed earlier this year.

HOBNOB, which specializes in burgers, salads, sandwiches and other pub food and also has an extensive bourbon selection, is open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.

*****

Los Angeles-based Nashville hot chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to expand to with eight locations in the metro Atlanta and one in Athens over the next few years from franchisees Deryl Pangelinan, Tim Velleca, Andrew Feghali and Lawrence Kourie.

The restaurant specializes in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper, as well as sides like kale slaw and mac and cheese.

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers, Tommy, and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, and now has over 120 locations in the United States and Canada.

*****

Peachtree Corners restaurant Stage Kitchen & Bar is set to open a second location at 244 Perimeter Center Parkway NE in the forthcoming Campus 244 development, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant comes from the same team behind seafood restaurant Peche Modern Coastal in Peachtree Corners.

*****

Kirkyard Public House has closed at 1963 Hosea L. Williams Drive in downtown Kirkwood, Decaturish reported and the restaurant announced on its Instagram account. No reason was given for the closure.

Dano Kirk opened the neighborhood bar and restaurant in 2014, with Shahrokh Fard taking over ownership in May 2023.

*****

Hero Boy Sandwich Company will open its first location this weekend at 1055 Mansell Road in Roswell, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant, which will serve 20 varieties of hot and cold sandwiches, comes from veteran restaurateurs Brad Kranz, Greg Abel and Michael Giovine.

*****

Del Frisco’s Grille appears to have closed at 3376 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The steakhouse, which is owned by the Landry’s restaurant group that also owns Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, was open at the location for more than a decade.

*****

Ice cream shop Butter & Cream will open a location in 2024 at 3132 Hill St. NW in Duluth, What Now Atlanta reports. The shop, owned by Stacy Gunther, has locations in Decatur, Old Fourth Ward and Norcross.

*****

Damon Cundiff has been named executive chef for the Apron and Rooftop at Overland dining venues at the Kimpton Overland Hotel, located near Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Cundiff, a South Carolina native, has been in the hospitality industry for more than 25 years. He attended the Culinary Institute of America and the International Culinary Arts Institute after serving in the U.S. Air Force and has worked at dining concepts including the Club Corp Golf Clubs, Meehan’s Public House at Atlantic Station, Katerworks Hospitality & Consulting, Legends Hospitality and, most recently, Bon Appétit at Savannah College of Art and Design.

*****

Athens-based Creature Comforts Brewing Company has been named the official craft beer of the University of Georgia’s athletic program.

The multi-year deal allows Creature Comforts to utilize the Georgia Athletics marks and logos on various packaging and marketing materials, along with the brand’s campaign tagline, Go Dawgs, Sip ‘Em!

Though UGA football games will not have public alcohol sales in 2023, Creature Comforts products will be available at UGA venues where beer is vended.

