Bocado to close at Avalon in Alpharetta after nearly a decade

The restaurant was part of the first wave of openings at Avalon in 2014. It was first known as Bocado Burger, but rebranded to Bocado in 2022 “as an homage to the former (west Midtown) location that was met with much acclaim throughout its tenure and marks a new era for the concept through the introduction of an expanded menu, refreshed beverage program and an evolved ambiance with spirited design,” according to a press release.

Owner Brian Lewis opened the first Bocado in late 2009 at 887 Howell Mill Road. Todd Ginsberg, who later left to open the General Muir and several other metro Atlanta restaurants, served as the Bocado’s first executive chef. The west Midtown location closed in 2021.

Bocado was best known for its double-stack burger, salads and cocktails, among other menu items.

Other food and dining concepts at Avalon include Rina, The Cape, South City Kitchen, Rumi’s Kitchen, Colletta, Anitco Pizza and Cafe Intermezzo.

Bocado is one of many metro Atlanta restaurant closures announced of late. Biggerstaff Brewing Company, Garnet Gal’s, Common Roots Farmers Market, Tin Lizzy’s in Grant Park, Henry’s Midtown Tavern, V Restaurant and Lounge and Hippin Hops in East Lake all closed within the past 60 days. In addition, Ammazza Pizza, Drift Fish House and Oyster Bar and Hodgepodge Coffee all announced they would close by the end of the month, and 10 Degrees South announced it will shutter, though a closing date was not provided.

Lewis and a representative for North American Properties, which owns Avalon, did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

