Little Trouble will close this summer in Westside area after eight years

Little Trouble, the izakaya-style bar and restaurant from the team behind Victory Sandwich Bar, will close in the Westside this summer.

The concept, which opened in August 2015 at 1170 Howell Mill Road NE in the Westside Provisions District development underneath steakhouse Marcel, will close for good on Aug. 19, according to a statement shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by co-owner Ian Jones.

“In true Victory Brands fashion, it would be fun to say something snarky about ‘disagreements with the landlord’ or ‘the rapidly changing nature of West Midtown,’ but the simple reason is that Little Trouble was never meant to last,” the statement said. “...As we conceived of what would eventually become Little Trouble...and developed it into a highly-stylized “izakaya”, we knew we would be setting a timer on things. That time has come.

We’ve been incredibly privileged to work with a number of amazing folks over the years, and each and every one of them has contributed immensely to this project. They’ve created hundreds of amazing cocktails, tons of stellar dishes, and they’ve managed to continuously be some of the coolest folks you could ever hope to work alongside.”

The statement credited team members from Jamestown, the real estate investment and management company that owns Westside Provisions District, for giving the Victory Brands team latitude to “create a wholly unique nightlife space.”

Roles at other Victory concepts will be offered to Little Trouble employees upon the closure.

In addition to Asian-inspired craft cocktails, Little Trouble’s menu included bowls, baos, dumplings and snacks made by Mushi Ni, a concept from husband-and-wife team Tanya Jiminez and Michael Le. Mushi Ni also previously took over the kitchen at Victory Brands concept SOS Tiki Bar in Decatur and recently opened a stall in the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall.

The red and blue neon sign at the entrance of Little Trouble was also a popular spot for guests to take photos to post on Instagram.

Other Victory Brands concepts include Victory Sandwich locations in Inman Park and Decatur, as well as LLoyd’s Pizza and Victory Coffee on DeKalb Avenue.

Food and beverage concepts in the Westside Provisions District include Aziza, Brash Coffee, Brown Bag Seafood Co., Falafel Nation, Five Daughters Bakery, Flower Child, Forza Storico, Ormsby’s and Taqueria del Sol.

The development was also previously home to restaurants including Redbird, JCT Kitchen and Bacchanalia.

