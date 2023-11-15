Henry’s Midtown Tavern closing this month after a decade

“I feel tremendous love and gratitude for the support, friendship, and good times we have shared over these last 10-plus years,” the statement read. “Your individual smiles, hugs, suggestions, craziness, and the many dog photos sent over the years to cover our walls, have been integral to those feelings and to our success. I am proud of how Henry’s provided a safe and fun place for the LGBT+ community over the years and I will miss connecting with you.”

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant closings

Credit: Henry's Midtown Tavern Facebook page Credit: Henry's Midtown Tavern Facebook page

Kalmanson added that she hopes customers will continue to patronize her restaurant Campagnolo, located around the corner, and thanked Henry’s staff for their service over the years.

Henry’s, which has the self-proclaimed “biggest deck in Midtown,” is known for its LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere, as well as its weekend brunch and weekday pub fare including chicken wings, burgers and tacos. According to the restaurant’s website, Kalmanson was “drawn by the diversity and warmth of the Midtown community” to open the restaurant in 2013.

Kalmanson did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the closure.

Henry’s is one of several longtime metro Atlanta bars and restaurants that have shuttered this year or have announced impending closures. Hodgepodge Coffee will close in December after more than a decade, while Noni’s recently closed in Edgewood after 15 years, Taverna Plaka closed on Cheshire Bridge Road after 20 years, the Glenwood closed after 15 years and the Rusty Nail closed after nearly 50 years.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.