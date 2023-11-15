Henry’s Midtown Tavern closing this month after a decade

46 minutes ago

Longtime Midtown bar Henry’s Midtown Tavern will close later this month after a decade.

Located at 132 10th St. NE in the former Mint3 Thai & Sushi Bar space, Henry’s will shutter after dinner service on Nov. 30, according to a post on the restaurant’s website, and as first reported by WSB-TV.

In the post, owner Maureen Kalmanson said she failed to come to an agreement with the landlord after Henry’s lease expired.

“I feel tremendous love and gratitude for the support, friendship, and good times we have shared over these last 10-plus years,” the statement read. “Your individual smiles, hugs, suggestions, craziness, and the many dog photos sent over the years to cover our walls, have been integral to those feelings and to our success. I am proud of how Henry’s provided a safe and fun place for the LGBT+ community over the years and I will miss connecting with you.”

Kalmanson added that she hopes customers will continue to patronize her restaurant Campagnolo, located around the corner, and thanked Henry’s staff for their service over the years.

Henry’s, which has the self-proclaimed “biggest deck in Midtown,” is known for its LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere, as well as its weekend brunch and weekday pub fare including chicken wings, burgers and tacos. According to the restaurant’s website, Kalmanson was “drawn by the diversity and warmth of the Midtown community” to open the restaurant in 2013.

Kalmanson did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the closure.

Henry’s is one of several longtime metro Atlanta bars and restaurants that have shuttered this year or have announced impending closures. Hodgepodge Coffee will close in December after more than a decade, while Noni’s recently closed in Edgewood after 15 years, Taverna Plaka closed on Cheshire Bridge Road after 20 years, the Glenwood closed after 15 years and the Rusty Nail closed after nearly 50 years.

