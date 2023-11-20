Common Roots Farmers Market closes after less than a year in business

Common Roots Farmers Market, which sold locally-grown produce, food, drinks, plants and other products, closed around two weeks ago, less than a year after it opened.
The market, which opened in April 2023, was located in a 12,000-square-foot building at 3409 Covington Hwy in Avondale Estates.
Owner Brock Nix told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email that he decided to close the business to spend more time with his family. Nix is a fifth-generation produce operator and Brookhaven resident who was inspired to build his own farmers market. Common Roots, which opened in April 2023, sold a mix of global and locally-sourced products, grab-and-go deli options and various drinks.
“When I started building this in 2020, I had no idea how much my life would change,” he said in the email “I got married and had a baby just before Common Roots opened. Retail became difficult for me to be the father that I always wanted to be.”
He said he isn’t sure who the new property owners are or what their plans are for the building.
Common Roots is one of several metro Atlanta closures over the past few weeks. Tin Lizzy’s Grant Park location closed after 15 years, Henry’s Midtown Tavern will close at the end of this month and Hodgepodge Coffee will shut its doors at the end of the year.
