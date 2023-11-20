Common Roots Farmers Market closes after less than a year in business

Common Roots Farmers Market, which sold locally-grown produce, food, drinks, plants and other products, closed around two weeks ago, less than a year after it opened.

The market, which opened in April 2023, was located in a 12,000-square-foot building at 3409 Covington Hwy in Avondale Estates.

Owner Brock Nix told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email that he decided to close the business to spend more time with his family. Nix is a fifth-generation produce operator and Brookhaven resident who was inspired to build his own farmers market. Common Roots, which opened in April 2023, sold a mix of global and locally-sourced products, grab-and-go deli options and various drinks.