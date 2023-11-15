Tin Lizzy’s closes its Grant Park location after nearly 15 years

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

15 minutes ago

The second-ever location of local Mexican restaurant chain Tin Lizzy’s has closed after almost 15 years in Grant Park.

Located at 415 Memorial Ave. SE, Tin Lizzy’s opened in late 2008 in a space that was previously home to seafood restaurant Six Feet Under, which moved into the neighboring Jane complex on Memorial Avenue.

A representative for the restaurant shared a statement regarding the Nov. 12 closure, first reported by Eater Atlanta, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“We are extremely thankful for the support of the Grant Park neighborhood and our loyal guests over the past 14 years. All our dedicated and valued employees will have the opportunity to work at our other Tin Lizzy’s locations. We hope to see our Grant Park regulars at a different location soon.”

Tin Lizzy’s has nearby locations in Midtown and downtown Atlanta, as well as restaurants in Buckhead, East Cobb, Kennesaw, Buford and Dunwoody. The first Tin Lizzy’s in Buckhead opened in the mid-2000s.

The Grant Park Tin Lizzy’s, which had a patio that faced onto Oakland Cemetery, had a menu that mirrored that of the other locations, with a variety of tacos, bowls, quesadillas and other Mexican dishes as well as margaritas and other cocktails.

Tin Lizzy’s is part of the Southern Proper Hospitality Group restaurant group, which also owns metro Atlanta restaurants the Big Ketch, the Southern Gentleman, Chido & Padre’s, Ocean and Acre, Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails, the Blind Pig and Gypsy Kitchen.

The restaurant group will open Tin Pin Game Bar early next year next to Tin Lizzy’s East Cobb location. The concept will feature popular pinball and arcade games, along with food and drinks from Tin Lizzy’s.

Tin Lizzy’s Grant Park is one of several longtime metro Atlanta bars and restaurants that have shuttered this year or have announced impending closures. Henry’s Midtown Tavern will close at the end of the month after 10 years and Hodgepodge Coffee will close in December after more than a decade, while Noni’s recently closed in Edgewood after 15 years, Taverna Plaka closed on Cheshire Bridge Road after 20 years, the Glenwood closed after 15 years and the Rusty Nail closed after nearly 50 years.

