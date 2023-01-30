Doc Chey’s owner leaving Emory Village after 25 years

I would like to personally thank every employee who worked at Doc Chey’s Emory and Dragon Bowl and each and every guest who dined with us over the past 25 years. I was and continue to be truly appreciative of every guest who walks through our doors because I know you have lots of choices in where to spend your dining dollars and you placed your trust in us. I hope this gratitude was evident whenever we met at the restaurant.

In addition to Dragon Bowl, Chey also owns Doc Chey’s Noodle House locations in Grant Park and Morningside, as well as Osteria 832 in Virginia-Highland under the umbrella of his HomeGrown Concepts restaurant group.

Chey did not immediately respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant closings

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.