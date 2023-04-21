Butaco replacing Gyro Gyro in East Atlanta and more restaurant news from the week

Other members of the Butaco team include partner Aaron Phillips, who is also a chef-partner at Lazy Betty and Humble Pie and partner at TKO, another stall inside Southern Feed Store and partner and director of operations John Gardiner.

Butaco opened its first location in late 2022 in a food truck next to Brazilian bar Buteco at the Beacon development in Grant Park.

The East Atlanta location’s opening hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Friday-Saturday.

Vegan and gluten-free stir fry concept Stir House is set to open this summer at 61 Broad St. NW across from Woodruff Park, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant will be co-owned by Ebony Austin of Nouveau Restuarant & Bar in College Park and Jonesboro.

Geoff Melkonian, the owner of Breadwinner Cafe in Sandy Springs and Chattahoochee Food Works, is slated to open a new Mexican concept called Tailgate Taqueria + Bar later this year, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Located in a vacant space next to Breadwinner Cafe in the Springs Landing development at 220 Sandy Springs Circle.

The owners of catering company Pretti Plates will soon open brunch spot Pretti Plates Brunch Bar at 1722 Campbellton Road SW in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.

