Butaco replacing Gyro Gyro in East Atlanta and more restaurant news from the week

California-style Mexican street food concept Butaco is set to open its second Atlanta location in the coming weeks in the East Atlanta food hall Southern Feed Store.
The 400-square-foot counter-service food stall at 1245 Glenwood Ave. will take over the space vacated by Mediterranean eatery Gyro Gyro, which was an original Southern Feed Store tenant when the development opened in late 2021.
Butaco, which will be open for lunch, dinner and late-night hours, will serve a variety of tacos including al pastor with pineapple salsa; veggie with zucchini, charred tomato fresca and habanero vin; and grilled shrimp with guajillo red sauce.
The menu will also feature bowls including a Butaco Bowl with birria rice, sour cream, avocado, black beans, iceberg, tomato, radish, onion and cilantro and a Chef’s Chopped Salad with iceberg, romaine, diced tomato, corn, diced onion, queso fresco and avocado ranch dressing. Sides will include eloté and black beans, and a Chips n Stuff section of the menu will offer salsas and queso.
The eatery comes from chef Timmee Rufino, who spent time cooking in several states including California and New York before coming to Atlanta where he’s worked in the kitchens at Lazy Betty, Juniper Cafe, Bazati and Estrella.
Other members of the Butaco team include partner Aaron Phillips, who is also a chef-partner at Lazy Betty and Humble Pie and partner at TKO, another stall inside Southern Feed Store and partner and director of operations John Gardiner.
Butaco opened its first location in late 2022 in a food truck next to Brazilian bar Buteco at the Beacon development in Grant Park.
The East Atlanta location’s opening hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Friday-Saturday.
*****
Vegan and gluten-free stir fry concept Stir House is set to open this summer at 61 Broad St. NW across from Woodruff Park, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant will be co-owned by Ebony Austin of Nouveau Restuarant & Bar in College Park and Jonesboro.
*****
Geoff Melkonian, the owner of Breadwinner Cafe in Sandy Springs and Chattahoochee Food Works, is slated to open a new Mexican concept called Tailgate Taqueria + Bar later this year, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Located in a vacant space next to Breadwinner Cafe in the Springs Landing development at 220 Sandy Springs Circle.
*****
The owners of catering company Pretti Plates will soon open brunch spot Pretti Plates Brunch Bar at 1722 Campbellton Road SW in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.
