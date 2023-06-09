AlcoHall opens at Pullman Yards and more Atlanta food and drink news from the week

Beverage-focused, food hall-style concept AlcoHall opens June 10 in the Pullman Yards entertainment district in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood, featuring stalls from seven breweries, wineries and distilleries.

Located in Pullman Yards’ 17,400-square-foot Building 1 on Rogers Street just off DeKalb Avenue, AlcoHall will offer a “choose-your-own-adventure” experience, where guests can sample various brands and partake in activities like tequila tastings, beer taps, and bourbon discovery under one roof.

Brands include:

Wicked Weed, the Asheville brewery known for flagship brands Pernicious and Freak of Nature.

Shortbarrel will offer gin, vodka and bourbon. The company recently bought Old Fourth Ward Distillery,

Three Chord Bourbon, founded by Neil Giraldo, guitarist and husband of musician Pat Benatar, will serve classic whiskeys and bourbons.

House of Suntory, which uses Japanese-sourced ingredients to make spirits including Yamazaki whisky.

Desert Door, a West Texas distillery specializing in sotols, a plant native to Texas and Mexico similar to tequila.

Babylonstoren Winery, one of the oldest South African farms in the Franschhoek Wine Valley, will serve wine be the glass as well as wine flights.

Don Papa Rum, serving single-Island Philippine rum that's only been available in the U.S. since 2017.

IDs are checked at each stall, though guests will only have to show their IDs once before getting a wristband or stamp to verify they’re 21 or over.

In addition to beverage offerings, AlcoHall also includes a mechanical bull, live music, billiards, darts, shuffleboard and other bar games, as well as several photo opportunities, including a lips-shaped couch under a neon sign that says “Blame it on the alcohall.”

Though the concept won’t have a dedicated kitchen, it plans to host pop-ups, and food is served at neighboring restaurants Fishmonger and Dailies and Sides.

The AlcoHall building opens onto the space known as the Railyard, which includes picnic tables, old railcar bars, pickleball courts and a roller rink.

On opening day, doors will open at 10 a.m. for a yoga class, with live music starting at 7 p.m.. Regular operating hours will be 5 p.m. to close Tuesdays-Thursdays, 4 p.m. to close Fridays and 11 a.m. to close Saturdays-Sundays.

Husband and wife Adam Rosenfelt and Maureen Meulen, who co-own Pullman Yards, are behind AlcoHall In addition to food and beverage concepts, the pair has also opened Pullman Yards, a former train yard that dates back to 1904, to movie filmings, exhibits like Jurassic World: The Exhibition and Stranger Things: The Experience, ice skating and live music.

*****

Three Dollar Cafe is now open at the Fieldhouse at 44 Braves Avenue in Buford, adjacent to Coolray Field. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant seats 120 guests and features a covered outdoor patio that overlooks the centerfield. The restaurant will also be open during non-game times.

Menu offerings include classic Three Dollar Cafe dishes like wings, burgers, wraps, tacos, sandwiches and items like the Nacho Mountain along with dishes unique to the new locations, as well as a full bar.

The Buford restaurant’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-midnight Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

The first Three Dollar Cafe opened in 1983 in Sandy Springs, with 10 metro Atlanta locations total in metro Atlanta.

*****

Daily Chew, located at 2127 Liddell Drive NE, will launch its bar program June 16, alongside new seasonal menu items. Alcoholic beverages for purchase will include mimosas, bloody marys, beers and wines. This is phase one of a larger, extensive bar and cocktail program).

*****

California-based Middle Eastern food chain Hummus Republic has opened its first Atlanta area location at 2566 Briarcliff Road in Brookhaven, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

Restaurant and event space Sior Atlanta opened last month at 1977 North Park Place SE in Cobb County, What Now Atlanta reports. The dinner menu includes crab cakes, lamb chops and stuffed salmon, alongside an extensive brunch menu.

*****

Park 27 Korean BBQ is set to open on the ground floor of the Hilton Garden Inn hotel across from Centennial Olympic Park in a space previously home to “eatertainment” concept Game X, which closed last year, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The hotel will also soon be home to the Portuguese-inspired eatery Peri Peri Grill. The first Park 27 opened in 2019 at the Plaza Midtown on West Peachtree Street.

*****

Buckhead Burgers, which opened in October at 2469 Piedmont Road in the former Zesto’s space, has closed, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

