Biggerstaff Brewing Company to close this week after two years in Old Fourth Ward

Steve Josovitz of local real estate firm the Schumacher Group is managing the sale.

Clay and Sarah Davies and their son, Cole, opened Biggerstaff in September 2021, focusing as much on the food as the beer. The initial menu was designed with Ryan Smith, the chef at Edgewood Avenue neighbor Staplehouse.

“We want the food to be as important as the beer,” Clay Davies told the AJC in June 2021, echoed by Sarah Davies, who said, “We want people to be excited by tasting and pairing food and beer.”

To that end, the menu includes a variety of small plates, salads, sandwiches and specials, which complement the handful of beers on tap. Biggerstaff’s beverage offerings also include a handful of wines and a list of about a dozen cocktails.

“We came out of the gate wanting to make beers that we knew we could make well, and that we wanted to drink right now,” Clay Davies said in 2021.

Biggerstaff is also open for breakfast, with a selection of sandwiches and pastries in addition to a full coffee program.

Biggerstaff Brewing is one of several metro Atlanta craft breweries to close in 2023, including Anderby Brewing, Blackberry Farms, Hippin Hops in East Lake, Candler Rail Brewery, Orpheus Brewing and Second Self Beer Co.

Atlanta Brewing Company, Atlanta’s oldest craft brewery, scrapped plans to reopen in the Underground Atlanta development after closing its original Upper Westside location in 2022, while Burnt Hickory Brewing closed its location in Kennesaw with plans to relocate.

Biggerstaff is also one of several big losses for Edgewood Avenue this year. The owners of Ammazza Pizza recently announced that the restaurant will close by the end of the year, while Noni’s Neighborhood Trattoria closed in October and Georgia Beer Garden shuttered in June.

