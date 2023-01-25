The Lawrence to close in Midtown and more Atlanta restaurant news

The Lawrence is set to close after nearly 11 years Jan. 30 at 905 Juniper St. NE, Eater Atlanta reports. Owners Darren Carr and Eric Simpkins plan to open a new concept in the space later this year.
The pair are also working on opening cocktail bar the Waiting Room above their Viet-cajun restaurant Bon Ton at 674 Myrtle St. NE in the coming weeks.
The Lawrence is the second restaurant Carr and Simpkins have closed in the past few weeks; Wonderkid shuttered in the Atlanta Dairies development at the end of last year.
*****
New Orleans-style shaved ice spot sNO-Man is set to open at 1728 Campbellton Road SW this spring, What Now Atlanta reports.
*****
Former pro football player Carlos Thomas is opening GVO (Good Vibes Only) Restaurant at 338 W. Peachtree St. NW in downtown Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.
