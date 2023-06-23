Salaryman closing in East Lake this weekend after four years

Japanese-Korean eatery Salaryman will close this weekend after four years in East Lake.

The June 24 closure was announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page:

Owner Michael Lo shared further details in an email statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“We made the decision to close East Lake based on business conditions. We are working with all of our existing staff to relocate to one of our other restaurants. The Toco Hills location has been a great success so far and this will allow us to combine some talent and resources, making it even better. We’re excited to start offering Sushi and other exciting menu items at Toco Hills very soon.”

Lo and former business partner George Yu opened Salaryman in 2019 at 2371 Hosea L. Williams Drive in the 2nd +Hosea development that’s also home to food and beverage concepts including Poor Hendrix, Hippin Hops, Mix’d Up Burger, Perc Coffee and a new location of La Fonda Latina.

The development is co-owned by ReDevStudio and Clay Harper and Mike Nelson, who also own La Fonda and Fellini’s Pizza.

Lo opened a location of Salaryman earlier this year in the Toco Hills shopping center with an expanded menu that includes pizza and sushi in addition to the ramen, sandwiches, entrees and cocktails that the original Salaryman location offers.

In addition to Salaryman, Lo also owns Suzy Siu’s Baos in Krog Street Market and Ramen Station in Grant Park under the umbrella of his Korean Wives Hospitality Group.

