Two restaurants closed at the Beacon in Grant Park this month

“It was a rough road, and I built this place out from scratch,” she said. “I just don’t have it in me again to build somebody else’s building out. So the next time I build something out, it’s going to be mine.”

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Diaz did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

Baker Dude, located next to Marguerite’s closed on March 24. Owner Orran Booher, who was part of the first wave of tenants when the Beacon opened in summer 2018, told the AJC in an email that he decided not to renew his lease because his business model has changed.

He said he “has downsized and will focus more on a smaller, retail model,” including his location inside the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall on the Upper Westside (another Baker Dude location at Emory Village has also closed).

Booher served a full breakfast and lunch menu at the Beacon, including sandwiches and quiches, as well as custom cupcakes and cakes.

Credit: Yvonne Zusel, yzusel@ajc.com Credit: Yvonne Zusel, yzusel@ajc.com

Several other food and beverage concepts have closed over the past year at the Beacon, including Bailey Wine Shop, owned by former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey. Also recently closed at the Beacon are: A Haute Cookie bakery, and Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails (formerly Grant Park Eats and Zoo Bar).

Operating tenants at the Beacon include Patria Cocina, Elsewhere Brewing, Hotto Hotto Ramen & Tepanyaki, Buteco and Pin & Proper.

Asana Partners, the North Carolina-based real estate investment firm that also owns Krog Street Market and recently purchased Plaza Fiesta, bought the Beacon in late 2021 from developer Pellerin Real Estate.

Reed Kracke, a partner at Asana, told the AJC in an email that the company “cannot comment on specific tenant-related matters.”

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.