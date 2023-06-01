Ford Fry restaurant King + Duke to close this month after a decade in Buckhead

King + Duke, which Atlanta restaurateur Ford Fry opened a decade ago, is slated to close later this month.

The restaurant, located at 3060 Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, will close after dinner service on June 18.

The closure was first reported by Tomorrow’s News Today and was confirmed by Fry to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A representative for the restaurant shared a statement with the AJC:

“We made the decision to not renew our lease for King + Duke...it’s time for someone else to come in and bring something new to the space (and we know the neighborhood will be excited to learn what that is!). As we near that final service, we’ll be looking back on a special decade in Buckhead and are feeling very grateful for the employees, guests and regulars that have supported us over the years.”

A wood-fired, 24-foot open hearth serves as the centerpiece for King + Duke, whose menu highlights grilled fish, fowl, meat and vegetable.

The representative confirmed that King + Duke employees will be offered positions at other restaurants in Fry’s Rocket Farm Restaurants hospitality group, which includes several metro Atlanta locations of Superica, Little Rey in Piedmont Heights (with a location to open next year in Johns Creek), Beetlecat in Inman Park, Marcel and the Optimist on the Westside, St. Cecilia in Buckhead and No. 246 in Decatur.

Fry also has plans to open Little Sparrow and Bar Blanc later this year in the Westside Provisions District in place of his first restaurant, JCT Kitchen, which closed in 2021.

Fares Kargar, the owner of Persian restaurant Delbar, which has locations in Inman Park and Alpharetta, is reportedly in negotiations to take over the space for a third Delbar, according to Tomorrow’s News Today. Kargar did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant closings

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.