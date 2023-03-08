X
Dark Mode Toggle

The Original El Taco to close in Virginia-Highland after nearly 15 years

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Restaurant group to open new concept in same space

Virginia-Highland Mexican restaurant the Original El Taco is set to close March 19 after nearly 15 years.

Located at 1186 N. Highland Ave., the restaurant has served a menu of Mexican staples including tostadas, tacos and quesadillas since 2008.

The restaurant is part of the Fifth Group Restaurants hospitality group, which also includes Alma Cocina, South City Kitchen, Ecco, La Tavola and Lure. A location of El Taco that opened in the international terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in 2012 remains open.

Fifth Group, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, will open a new concept in the same space this summer after renovations and a kitchen refresh.

Fifth Group partner Steve Simon addressed the closure in a prepared statement shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“We’ve been in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood since 1999 when we first opened La Tavola – we love our regulars and neighbors and want to bring them something fresh and new. The area is seeing an influx of investment, growth, and new retail and restaurants and we’re excited to match that energy with a brand-new concept. We hope our neighbors and everyone who loves El Taco will come by and visit our staff before we close and raise a margarita and spin the wheel of taco one last time.”

El Taco’s closing and the opening of the new concept, team members will find a temporary home at one of the other nine Fifth Group locations.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Wellstar hit with federal complaints on Atlanta hospital closures54m ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Feds recommend 46-month sentence for convicted Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 arrested, 9 others suspected of impersonating cops in Gwinnett home invasions
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta police

SPLC attorney granted bond after violence at police training site
3h ago

Credit: Atlanta police

SPLC attorney granted bond after violence at police training site
3h ago

Credit: FILE PHOTOS

Meet the two BET bidders: Tyler Perry and Byron Allen
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Get Lone Star flavor from a gas station
Amy Wong and family expand Atlanta’s palate with Food Terminal and Sweet Hut
Sugar Shane’s opens at Ponce City Market and more restaurant news from the week
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

Georgia high school basketball: State championship scores, schedule
1h ago
Factory shutdown raises concern over finding asthma medication
6h ago
5 bills to watch in the final days of the Georgia legislative session
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top