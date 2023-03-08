The Original El Taco to close in Virginia-Highland after nearly 15 years

Fifth Group partner Steve Simon addressed the closure in a prepared statement shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“We’ve been in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood since 1999 when we first opened La Tavola – we love our regulars and neighbors and want to bring them something fresh and new. The area is seeing an influx of investment, growth, and new retail and restaurants and we’re excited to match that energy with a brand-new concept. We hope our neighbors and everyone who loves El Taco will come by and visit our staff before we close and raise a margarita and spin the wheel of taco one last time.”

El Taco’s closing and the opening of the new concept, team members will find a temporary home at one of the other nine Fifth Group locations.

